ATLANTA- One of the benefits of being in Atlanta for Georgia Tech football is the endless amount of events that take place in the area that bring in talent from all over the country. That is how Rockledge (Fla.) four-star safety Jaylen Heyward found himself in the ATL last month for the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge and he made the trip over to Georgia Tech to spend some time with the head coach Geoff Collins and the Yellow Jackets staff.