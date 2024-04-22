ATLANTA – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta had a nice group of running backs from the state of Georgia and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and John Garcia Jr. have the latest on several names.

The speedy sophomore has been working well on the track this spring, clocking a 10.7 in the 100-meter dash earlier this month, and his football recruiting stock continues to rise simultaneously. Baker has taken a pair of trips to South Carolina recently, the first resulting in a new offer. He’s also stopped at Alabama and Ole Miss of late. The trip to Oxford may have resonated most with the Peach State star, as Baker says the Rebels are the program pushing most consistently at this time.

Georgia Tech is the most recent offer in for the local running back, who has around 20 scholarship offers to date after another strong campaign in 2023. Farrington has been visiting programs both on the offer list and not of late, with Ole Miss and Ohio State among his spring stops. Missouri and Louisville have long been in the mix and each could become official visit destinations before all is said and done. Farrington wants to come off the board ahead of the 2024 football season.

Listed as an athlete on Rivals, Green has amassed near 40 scholarship offers despite his youth in the class of 2026. He has been able to get closer looks at many of the programs on his list, including the in-state power Georgia Bulldogs. Green has options on both sides of the ball early on, but Kirby Smart’s staff likes him in the secondary. LSU, Tennessee and Florida are among those who have the young four-star’s attention at this time. Ohio State recently hosted him and the offer came in from Ryan Day’s program, too.

Henderson’s recruitment had some late twists and turns but Penn State did add him to its 2025 class earlier this month. The prolific runner out of Alabama spoke very highly of Penn State running backs coach Ju’Juan Seider and he’s excited to compete with a loaded depth chart in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions beat Auburn, Florida State and Miami for Henderson’s commitment and they’ll still need to work hard to make sure he sticks around. Auburn and Florida State remain in consistent contact with Henderson but the only visit he has scheduled right now is his official visit to Penn State on June 14.

The rising senior is anticipating a big spring as college coaches come by his program, but he has a steady tally of FBS offers and interest to his name to date. Peyton is also working on finalizing what should be a busy official visit schedule. It currently includes trips to Memphis, James Madison and Georgia Southern in June. That schedule could change, though if programs such as South Carolina, South Florida and others join Peyton’s offer list in the coming weeks and months.

