One of the top running backs in the country four-star Jovantae Barnes made the trip from Las Vegas to Atlanta by car to check out the Flats. Barnes has been touring the country this summer looking for his future home and trying to make up for lost time from the long dead period. It may seem weird for a kid who goes to school in Vegas to end up in Atlanta, but Barnes has lived all over the country including in Stockbridge just south of the Tech campus and in Florida so he has plenty of ties to Tech's part of the country. JOL caught up with Barnes to find out more about how he ended up at Tech.