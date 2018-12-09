Could Georgia Tech re-emerge for four-star RB Jamious Griffin?
Four-star Rome (Ga.) running back Jamious Griffin will not be signing with his school of choice later this month when the early signing period opens on December 19th.
That could be good news for Georgia Tech fans, who may recognize his last name, as his brother Quon is a freshman.
The latest Griffin has always been interested in the program at Georgia Tech, and the recent hiring of Geoff Collins could change things in his recruitment.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news