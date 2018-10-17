Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-17 15:45:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Relationships and opportunities key Norris' decision to become a Jacket

Norris in on the edge of becoming a 4-star recruit
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Russell Johnson
Recruiting Writer

On Tuesday evening Georgia Tech added a big piece to the 2019 class in versatile Miami athlete Kalani Norris. Norris could play A-back, wide receiver or even defensive back for the Jackets. The Col...

