Charles had been in touch with Thacker her and there, but was surprised when he received the news.

The Yellow Jackets join schools like Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, and several others that have offered the do-it-all weapon.

It has been just over a week now since Chestatee (Ga.) ATH Christian Charles received the news of his Georgia Tech offer.

"I'm definitely blessed to have this offer," he said. "Coach Thacker was telling me they were really excited about me, and that they were going to offer me as an ATH. Me and Coach Thacker have a good relationship. I have been there for a camp before, but not for an actual visit yet."

"I was actually surprised by the news. The conversation was really calm. Coach Thack is a really great coach and a great person too. He offered me and said that he and the staff were really excited about me."

"He (Thacker) has visited me at my school multiple times."

"As far as what position I might prefer to play in college, I honestly want to go to the school that I have the best opporunity to get a great education first and foremost. If I go somewhere and they want me to play quarterback, I'll be happy. If they see me playing a different position, then I'm happy too."

"I'd love to get there for an actual visit soon, but I don't really know how that's going to work right now. I don't have a timetable for a decision right now, unless I suddenly start feeling incredibly strong about a school."