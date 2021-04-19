JacketsOnline - RCS Miami JOL Recap

DORAL, Fla.- With an abbreviated scheduled this year the Rivals Camp Series rolled into the Miami area on Sunday with an event that drew kids from all over the state of Florida making for an interesting day of competition and a very hot day by the end for the skill group. Normally the Florida camps are in February so it was a different experience this time for the non-native reporters. The players were not fazed by it.

TOP GT TARGET PERFORMERS

Godby RB Chase Gillespie was a nightmare matchup for the poor linebackers at the camp. That is always a tough draw for the linebackers, but Gillespie made them look silly on Sunday. Gillespie is still talking to GT, he appears to be down the board, but he is an interesting all-purpose back with a ton of quickness and high-end speed.

The Jacksonville native made the trip down to I-95 for the camp and he impressed with his size and hung in well in pass coverage against a group of very fast and talented running backs. Like Gillespie, he may be more of a secondary option at this time for GT, but he said Andrew Thacker is talking to him about an official visit when the dead period ends.

The rising junior impressed at the Rivals Camp with his length and initial quickness. He said that GT receivers coach Kerry Dixon has been impressed with that on tape and he showed it on Sunday at the camp.

Shanahan had a great day at the camp making the drive from Orlando worth it. He was going against some older guys and held his own. GT is just starting to show interest in the Rivals top 50 2023 lineman who still can't really talk to coaches openly until September.

Freeling made the longest trip of the linemen group to the camp and he impressed despite being an underclassman. He even took a shot to the mouth during the elite one-on-ones and kept going without letting it bother him. Freeling told me he is planning a trip to Georgia Tech and other neighboring states as well as a trip to Notre Dame this summer when the dead period ends.

Like the other young linemen Bain did well going against a lot of older and talented offensive tackles at the camp. Marco Coleman has been hitting Bain up a lot via messaging and the Miami native has learned some about the former Dolphins standout pass rusher and his legacy which has impressed him.

BEST NON-CURRENT GT TARGET