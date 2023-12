After redshirting during the 2023 season Georgia Tech running back Jamie Felix entered the transfer portal after the UGA game. After several weeks in the portal, Felix announced on Saturday he was withdrawing from the portal and would return to the Flats for his third year.

Felix only appeared in one game in 2023 on special teams in the blowout win over South Carolina State. Felix did play in five games as a true freshman for the Jackets rushing for 80 yards on 23 carries. He added a touchdown catch on six receptions as well in 2022.