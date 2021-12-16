Georgia Tech had a successful early National Signing Day on Wednesday closing some major targets like Horace Lockett and KJ Miles as the first four-star duo of defensive tackles and replenishing the backfield with the return of Jamious Griffin and the addition of Antonio Martin and Jamie Felix in-state to join Dontae Smith in a very different running back room with a new running back coach this coming season.

Tech's brain trust opted to not announce transfers inbound either as they are not bound by a National Letter of Intent and can go wherever they please up to the moment they report on campus. The only public transfer to this point is former Syracuse tight end, Luke Benson.

The Jackets still have pressing needs at corner, wide receiver after four-star commit Janiran Bonner opted to not sign on Wednesday leaving DJ Moore as the lone receiver commit in the 2022 class.

The real numbers game however is ahead as roster management kicks into full force with the transfer portal changing things daily and several players let to decide their futures.