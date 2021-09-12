Q's Take: Solid win is progress as GT heads into ACC play

Georgia Tech's gauntlet of a season may look a little less daunting after a rough second weekend of college football, but the reality is this team can't take anyone for granted. The NIU game was a great example of that and the Kennesaw State game was an example of what the team can do if they limit mistakes and focus.

There was a lot to like about how Georgia Tech played against KSU, but the quality of the opponent can't be overlooked either. The Owls staff thought they had a better shot in the game than they did on the field in the actual game so that is progress as well.

