 JacketsOnline - Q's Take: Solid win is progress as GT heads into ACC play
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-12 21:16:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Q's Take: Solid win is progress as GT heads into ACC play

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech's gauntlet of a season may look a little less daunting after a rough second weekend of college football, but the reality is this team can't take anyone for granted. The NIU game was a great example of that and the Kennesaw State game was an example of what the team can do if they limit mistakes and focus.

There was a lot to like about how Georgia Tech played against KSU, but the quality of the opponent can't be overlooked either. The Owls staff thought they had a better shot in the game than they did on the field in the actual game so that is progress as well.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF Q'S TAKE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}