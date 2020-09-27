JacketsOnline - Q's Take: Growing Pains and Disappointment for Tech in loss to Syracuse

The assignment was simple for Georgia Tech heading into the Carrier Dome on Saturday, play fairly clean ball and come away with one of the few winnable games on paper. The Jackets rallied to knock off Florida State in the season opener and played a top 15 UCF team very well for 46-47 minutes the prior week. Instead, Tech once again played down to an inferior opponent and came up short. Syracuse is not the Citadel, but the lackluster energy and going through the motions play was not dissimilar to that game.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF Q'S TAKE