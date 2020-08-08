JacketsOnline - Previewing the decision of Ga. OG Weston Franklin

As of Friday, Franklin has announced his intentions to do just that. Franklin announced on Twitter that he will be announcing publicly his school of choice on Monday, August 10th.

Since transferring back into the state of Georgia from IMG Academy following his junior season, Wayne County OG Weston Franklin has said on several occasions that he wanted to be committed somewhere before the season.

Franklin had his own fireworks to release back on July 4th, when he released a top schools list that included Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, NC State, and Virginia.

Of that list, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, and Mississippi State all gave him official offers.

Franklin, who projects as an offensive guard at the next level, currently has eight FutureCasts in as analysts attempt to predict his recruitment. The first one, coming from Chad Simmons on June 4th, and the most recent coming just over a day ago.

All of the predictions are for Franklin to end up at Georgia Tech.

Offensive line coach Brent Key has been a consistent factor throughout Franklin's recruitment If the Yellow Jackets are in-fact able to pull it off and add Franklin to their commitment list, they will have added arguably their top target at the position in his entire class.