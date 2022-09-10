Just a handful of days later, and Georgia Tech is set to host Western Carolina under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets faded as the second half went on, losing at the end by a score of 41-10.

Georgia Tech was unable to capitalize on the momentum it had built up early in the third quarter on Monday night against Clemson.

Date and Time: Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV: ACC Network Extra, ESPN+

Radio: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM/SiriusXM 113 or 194

Last Week: Georgia Tech lost 41-10 vs. Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Western Carolina won 52-38 at Charleston Southern

Series History: Georgia Tech leads 5-0

Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 63-21 at home on Sept. 1, 2011

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Soph.), Nate McCollum (WR, Soph.), Weston Franklin (C, Soph.)

WESTERN CAROLINA Key Offensive Players: Carlos Davis (QB, Jr.), Raphael Williams (WR, Soph.), Desmond Reid (RB, Fr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Keion White (DL, RS-Sr.), Zamari Walton (CB, RS-Jr.), Ayinde Eley (LB, RS-Sr.)

WESTERN CAROLINA Key Defensive Players: EJ Porter (LB, Jr.), Ed Jones IV (LB, Soph.), Taurus Dotson Jr. (CB, Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: There are must-win games, and there are can’t-lose games. This one falls into the can’t-lose category for Geoff Collins and the Jackets.

There were definitely positives from the effort in the loss on Monday against Clemson, but once again things started to go south in the second half and much like the last few seasons, Tech couldn’t get it ever going back in the right direction. Couple that with some strange game management and timeout decisions by Collins, and the heat on the fourth-year head coach continues.

Moving ahead to this week, this looked like a sure win on the schedule when it was announced, but Western Carolina is no pushover. Their offense will put yards and points on the board, and they will test the Jackets’ secondary as Catamounts’ quarterback Carlos Davis threw for six touchdowns last week.

Georgia Tech’s defensive line was definitely a bright spot against Clemson, and they will have a chance to have another big day getting after the passer.

The Jackets’ offense also looked improved in spurts on Monday night, but penalties were a huge momentum-killer at multiple times. They must clean that up because those kinds of mistakes are what will leave Western Carolina hanging around and give them confidence of a possible upset.

The Tech running game should have an opportunity to have a lot better day as they won’t be facing the all-world front seven of Clemson. That should help Jeff Sims have a better chance to put up some big numbers with a more balanced offense and not being relied upon so much on third and medium or long downs.

The Tech fan base is in a weird spot right now with some wanting success as usual and some wanting things to implode to signal the end of the Collins era. Those disaster-wanting fans will have to wait another week because Georgia Tech will win comfortably in this one.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 45-17.








