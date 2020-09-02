JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 9/2

Following practice on Wednesday, a trio of Georgia Tech upperclassmen spoke to the media about the preseason preparations and getting ready for Florida State. Among those who spoke was senior offensive lineman Kenny Cooper who has been recovering from a serious hip injury and is battling his way back into the lineup. Juniors Malachi Carter represented the receivers and nickel/safety Kaleb Oliver was the lone defensive representative who spoke.

Carter said he feels like his unit has matured more a lot in the last year after working with coach Kerry Dixon and the staff.

"Honestly I see a lot (of development) in terms of mindset and physicality. Just the way that all the guys handled a business, how comfortable we are with the coaching staff and the way things go in practice, even down to getting places 30 minutes early has just been second nature to everybody," he said. "(Coach Collins') really got everybody's mindset right, we've really gone into real grown men and really see how this is a business and we all treat it like such on the field is so much different. We are so much more comfortable and we really love what we got going on,. "We're loving this offense and we love where we're headed as a team and we really see a bright future that this year and the years is coming."

