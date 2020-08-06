 JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 8/6
Practice Notes and Quotes 8/6

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech wrapped up the second day of Fall Camp 2020 on Thursday and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and two of his linebacker David Curry and Jerry Howard spoke to the media via zoom about how camp is going and the difficulties of social distancing on a football field.

READ THURSDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES

Curry awaits a question at the podium
Curry awaits a question at the podium (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Listen to audio from Thursday's interviews

Georgia Tech also released their 2020 football schedule opening with a road trip at Florida State for the first time since 2009.

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND FANS THOUGHTS ON IT

