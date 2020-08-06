JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 8/6

Practice Notes and Quotes 8/6
Georgia Tech wrapped up the second day of Fall Camp 2020 on Thursday and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and two of his linebacker David Curry and Jerry Howard spoke to the media via zoom about how camp is going and the difficulties of social distancing on a football field.
Listen to audio from Thursday's interviews
Georgia Tech also released their 2020 football schedule opening with a road trip at Florida State for the first time since 2009.
CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND FANS THOUGHTS ON IT