JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 8/27

Thursday was an emotional day for some Georgia Tech players with all of the unrest in the sports world Wednesday. A trio of single-digit Jackets spoke with the media following practice about how fall practice is going while corner Jaytlin Askew spoke about the elephant in the room with grace and eloquence:

"I use my Twitter a lot to talk about social issues that are going on because when I first came in, I was just a football player and I didn't really have anything. No purpose outside of that but as I've been here I've been around great coaches and I became a man of faith for sure," Askew said. Just seeing someone dying repeatedly over and over this just wrong because all I know is right or wrong I don't care about, right or left party or anything or black or white, all I know is right or wrong. So, for, for me to see on social media repeatedly people die, over and over on there. You know people like to say oh they had a history of this but the police don't have the right to decide who lives and that's not their job, their job is to protect and serve."

"It really has taken a toll on me being a black man just having to come out to practice every day and just thinking know when is it gonna be over when is the next shot and noise. It's like being in a nightmare that you can't wake up from you just want to walk away from but you can't. Everything is happening. It's like it's new to some people but it's something that a lot of people, a lot of African American people, have been going through since they were little kids."

"I'm lucky to be in a program where coach Collins, allow us to express our feelings without any consequences, he does a great job with allowing us to know if we feel something or we don't like a certain thing, he will allow us to talk about it in a controlled environment. Just he is allowing us to use our platform to talk about this. Right before I came up you told me that no matter what I say he's 100% down with me and he's always got my back. So just know. We want to see change, you know change can occur right now but action needs to some somebody needs to decide to step up because what's going on right now, is it isn't what's right for me I don't see sports being bigger than a person's life."

