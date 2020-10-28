JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10/28

Georgia Tech football players spoke after practice on Wednesday about having a second chance to impress after a bad performance on national TV against a highly ranked opponent. The Clemson game didn't go anywhere close to where the Jackets players thought it should so they are hoping for different results as they host #4 Notre Dame on Saturday. Once again the game will be on national TV and junior cornerback Tre Swilling says he expects the team to have a better showing as they were replicas of his father's era Black Watch uniforms.

"I wanted to go out there and bring that feeling back for tech fans that have been following us since my dad was playing," Swilling said, "Make my dad proud of my family proud just like we do every game, want to go out there and just go for the win, play hard and be aggressive to make some plays."

Junior running back Jordan Mason returned last week after missing four games and he said the offense needs to make some plays earlier in the game to take the pressure off the other phases of the game.

"What I think we need to do is come out with more confidence. I feel like, I feel like we're starting the game slow because we feel like we're a team where we can just turn it on and the second half," he said. "So I feel like we just need to come out with more confidence. And we need to start way faster than we then we're doing."

