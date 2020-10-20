JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10/20

Georgia Tech returned to the practice field on Tuesday to continue work on Boston College as the Jackets get ready for the second long road trip of 2020. The Eagles are a very different team than Tech normally faces and that presents unique challenges on both sides of the ball facing a bigger and more old-school approach on offense and defense. Jackets' head coach Geoff Collins spoke about having to refocus after an embarrassing home loss to Clemson while moving ahead and trying to stay maybe ahead of schedule in the rebranding of Tech football.

Coach Collins also shared some unfortunate news as true freshman receiver Avery Boyd is out for the season with an undisclosed injury. He got twisted up on his first career touch in the Louisville game.

Collins spoke about where he thinks things went wrong on Saturday and why he is confident about the future of Tech football as well despite the big number they gave up last week.

"I've got a ton of confidence in this team, a ton of confidence in these players, and a ton of confidence in these coaches. We played the number one team in the country had some really good things happen for us early, we were not able to capitalize on them. We had some bad things happen to us early, they were able to capitalize on them. And then that's where the game kind of got away from this mid-second quarter," Collins said. "The biggest thing that I can say is we're much better at every single phase than we ever were at any time (last year) and we continue to get better. We're bigger, we're faster, we're stronger. The culture is stronger. The way these guys respond, the way they work the way they come to the building. The way they connect with each other the way they connect with the coaching staff, the faith, and the belief and all of those things in building a program are there. We ran into it. We had a bad day on Saturday. That does not change where this program is going, that does not change where this program is headed. I'm just really proud of these guys the way they've handled it a bad situation and come back and know that we've got another chance, another opportunity on Saturday against another really good team, you know, to show what we can be and what we can do those kinds of things."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF TUESDAYS NOTES AND QUOTES