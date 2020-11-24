Georgia Tech has been inactive on the field for almost a month, but that time has helped offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude get back one of his main weapons offensively Jordan Mason to full health and work on plans to help freshman quarterback Jeff Sims play well in the final stretch of games for the Jackets.

Patenaude spoke about the challenge this week his unit is facing in the Blue Devils who are middle of the pack in total defense this season in the 60s.

"Week after week, in this league, it's kind of been the same story. I mean, those those those defensive ends are really good players," Patenaude said. These two guys are a little bit different. They're really active, the (Chris) Rumph kid they move him around in so many different spots that give him so many different things to do. So you have to be able to account for him, you know, they get down into some 30 looks where he becomes like a linebacker and moves around, that's one of their big things to try to, you know, create some different looks for, for us offensively. And then, you know, 51 gave us fits last year, he's, you know, very violent coming off the edge, he's got a great first step. You know, so you got to be aware of those guys in the past. That definitely is the strength of their defense, I think those two defense ends create a lot of havoc, and they can rush four guys, and get pressure with four guys, and you don't have to blitz that's a big advantage for you.

That's what they'll do, they'll mix the blitz in, but they will get the pressure that they're looking for with four guys kind of twisting moving guys, and then trying to win the one-on-one battle. So you know, those guys gonna have to be accounted for and, and again, you have to stay on third long, right? If they can pin their ears back and just come after you. That's really where they're making their hay. So we have to do a really good job of first and second down to get into some shorter third downs on third downs and make bubbles and not have to stand back there and, and hold the pocket."