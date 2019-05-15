Pastner, Georgia Tech hope to make most of second chance with Howard
In the ever changing landscape of recruiting at the college level, something that still doesn't happen too often is when a recruit signs with a school, and then asks for his release without there being a coaching change, NCAA investigation, etc.
That's exactly what happened on Wednesday evening, when now former Ole Miss signee Rodney Howard requested his release, and re-opened his recruitment.
Georgia Tech was a factor the first time around, but by the time they had offered, his mind seemed all but made up on Ole Miss.
This time around, an official visit is already scheduled to Georgia Tech, and a final decision is already weighing heavy on the mind of Howard.
