JacketsOnline - Owens departs Tech as a grad transfer

Owens departs Tech as a grad transfer
Georgia Tech senior defensive lineman Antwan Owens announced his decision to depart the football program on Thursday. Owens graduated from Tech in just four years and will look for an opportunity to make an impact at another program.
After three strong early seasons, 2020 was a challenge for Owens coming off a major knee injury that ended his 2019 season prematurely against Pittsburgh in week 10. Owens was having a career year in 2019 prior to the injury playing defensive end. That year he started in seven of the eight games he played in and recorded his first career interception as well as blocking a field goal to force overtime in a win a Miami.
In less than a year, Owens managed to return to the field playing at defensive end and defensive tackle in 2020, but his playing time and production were inconsistent as he knocked off the rust from a year off and he saw just 129 snaps over six games in 2020 down from 366 in 2019 and 259 snaps in 2018. Against Pitt in the regular season 2020 finale, he did play a strong game with two quarterback hurries and a quarterback hit.
Thank You. 8️⃣9️⃣ ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/zMEesG9bXs— Antwan Owens II 🏴☠️ (@TheAntwanOwens) January 14, 2021