JacketsOnline - Owens departs Tech as a grad transfer

Georgia Tech senior defensive lineman Antwan Owens announced his decision to depart the football program on Thursday. Owens graduated from Tech in just four years and will look for an opportunity to make an impact at another program.

After three strong early seasons, 2020 was a challenge for Owens coming off a major knee injury that ended his 2019 season prematurely against Pittsburgh in week 10. Owens was having a career year in 2019 prior to the injury playing defensive end. That year he started in seven of the eight games he played in and recorded his first career interception as well as blocking a field goal to force overtime in a win a Miami.