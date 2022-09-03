KENNESAW, Ga. — Exhale. That's the feeling in Kennesaw, Georgia as the Eagles stunned Wesleyan on the last play of the game. (video below) The lead-up to that play was just as wild. Facing 4th and long, Wesleyan completed what felt like a hail mary for a TD to tie the ga... but they missed the extra point. From there, the celebration was on in the NCCS sidelines.. until Wesleyan recovered the onside kick and drove down the field for what felt like the game-winning FG. Following the ensuing kickoff going out-of-bounds, the hook, ladder, and lateral happened. Let's get to the takeaways.

Cruz is versatile, but his projection is clear

Jacob Cruz is thought of by many as a future linebacker, but with a 6-foot-5 frame and room to grow, that projection is looking unlikely. Cruz flashed the explosiveness and ability to get off blocks that is needed as a future defensive end or edge rusher, and that's where I'd say his future is after seeing him live. With his recruitment completely in the rear-view mirror, Cruz went into his visit to GT on Thursday with one goal on his mind, and that was helping lock down the commitment of teammate and close friend Gabe Fortson. "I'm on him every day," said Cruz. "Every day I am working to make sure he joins me in Atlanta." Cruz will find out in just over a month how successful his efforts were.

Georgia Tech remains very high on the list for OL target Gabe Fortson

Both Fortson and Cruz featured in all three-facets of the game for NCCS on Friday night. Fortson made plays as an interior DL, was the team's long snapper, and played C offensively. Fortson is planning to announce his decision on October 8th, and following his visit this week Georgia Tech seems to be in a good place. "Being close to home, close to my mom is the most important thing to me in my recruitment," Fortson said on Friday night. "A degree from Georgia Tech is top-notch too." He raved about Coach (Brent) Key and his relationship with him. Other schools, such as UCF, Duke, UNC, and others remain in the picture. Both Fortson and Cruz will be at the Georgia Tech game on Monday.

2024 Wesleyan ATH Jamie Tremble is a name to know for GT fans