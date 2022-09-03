On Location Report: North Cobb Christian stuns Wesleyan on final play
KENNESAW, Ga. — Exhale.
That's the feeling in Kennesaw, Georgia as the Eagles stunned Wesleyan on the last play of the game.
(video below)
The lead-up to that play was just as wild.
Facing 4th and long, Wesleyan completed what felt like a hail mary for a TD to tie the ga... but they missed the extra point.
From there, the celebration was on in the NCCS sidelines.. until Wesleyan recovered the onside kick and drove down the field for what felt like the game-winning FG.
Following the ensuing kickoff going out-of-bounds, the hook, ladder, and lateral happened.
Let's get to the takeaways.
Cruz is versatile, but his projection is clear
Jacob Cruz is thought of by many as a future linebacker, but with a 6-foot-5 frame and room to grow, that projection is looking unlikely.
Cruz flashed the explosiveness and ability to get off blocks that is needed as a future defensive end or edge rusher, and that's where I'd say his future is after seeing him live.
With his recruitment completely in the rear-view mirror, Cruz went into his visit to GT on Thursday with one goal on his mind, and that was helping lock down the commitment of teammate and close friend Gabe Fortson.
"I'm on him every day," said Cruz. "Every day I am working to make sure he joins me in Atlanta."
Cruz will find out in just over a month how successful his efforts were.
Georgia Tech remains very high on the list for OL target Gabe Fortson
Both Fortson and Cruz featured in all three-facets of the game for NCCS on Friday night. Fortson made plays as an interior DL, was the team's long snapper, and played C offensively.
Fortson is planning to announce his decision on October 8th, and following his visit this week Georgia Tech seems to be in a good place.
"Being close to home, close to my mom is the most important thing to me in my recruitment," Fortson said on Friday night. "A degree from Georgia Tech is top-notch too."
He raved about Coach (Brent) Key and his relationship with him.
Other schools, such as UCF, Duke, UNC, and others remain in the picture.
Both Fortson and Cruz will be at the Georgia Tech game on Monday.
2024 Wesleyan ATH Jamie Tremble is a name to know for GT fans
An unknown name going into the weekend for many Georgia Tech fans, Jamie Tremble is a name for all fans, GT or not, to know moving forward.
Tremble was a game-changer for a Wesleyan team that fought to the very end, and his athleticism stood out among the rest of his teammates. At times, he was the best player on the field, lining up at LB, CB, and WR on Friday night.
Listed as an athlete, Tremble has offers at positions all over the field, but his recruitment with GT among others is as a TE.
OC Chip Long is leading the way here, and GT was one of several schools to hit Tremble up shortly after midnight on Sept. 1st.
"LSU, Auburn, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Duke, Pitt, and Virginia Tech," said Tremble as he listed the ones he remembered off the top of his head.
Tremble will visit Auburn on Saturday, and spend Monday focused on Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.