JacketsOnline - Notes: Hall discusses ongoing position battles, weekend rotation, more

Georgia Tech is just days away from beginning their 2021 season, with Eastern Kentucky set to head to Atlanta. On Tuesday, head coach Danny Hall spent time with members of the media, talking about a variety of topics.

Hurter set to start Friday, rest of (this) weekend's staff announced, Roedig's status updated

After missing the 2020 season due to injury, LHP Brant Hurter will go into the 2021 season as the Friday night pitcher. Following him at least for this weekend, per Danny Hall, is Andy Archer and Sammy Crawford, two pieces many thought would be in the bullpen. Said Hall: "This weekend, and I will emphasize this weekend, Brant Hurter is going to throw Friday, Andy Archer is going to throw Saturday, and Sammy Crawford will throw on Sunday. The obvious question is, well where is Cort Roedig? He had a little off-season surgery, so he is a little bit behind. He has been throwing, but he's not ready to go as a starter. We are still trying to build him up. In saying that, we also feel like Andy Archer and Sammy Crawford are throwing the ball well, so for this weekend, that's what we are going to do. We were very close to placing Archer in the rotation last season before the season got shut down. He (Archer) has kind of wanted this for a long time now, and has worked very hard to get the opportunity to be a weekend starter at Georgia Tech, and now is his opportunity.

Closer situation remains fluid, but Bartnicki to start out

One of the question marks, and positions that were up in the air the most from a pitching standpoint, was in the back-end of the bullpen. While many thought Zach Maxwell may get the call to start the season, it will actually be Luke Bartnicki going into this weekend. "I think this weekend we are going to close with Luke (Bartnicki)," he said. "We've also got Zach sitting there, and there are a lot of other guys that we feel can put them in the game and they do well. Hugh Chapman is throwing as good as he has since he's been here. The two transfers (Medich and Huff) have been throwing great. I feel confident these guys will be able to get the job done."

Former Vandy IF Malloy set to start at 3B, but Compton, Anderson getting reps at the position as well

Former Vanderbilt IF Justyn-Henry Malloy is one of two former Commodores on the 2021 roster for Georgia Tech, joining Chance Huff. Malloy's set to begin the season as the starting 3B. "Right now, it is (Justyn-Henry) Malloy over there. We've also had Compton over there, and also had John Anderson, one of our freshmen over there. It is something we are going to have to keep a close eye on, but right now the best option is definitely Malloy. We're going to have to keep working at it to keep trying to get the best defense possible at the position. But right now, the best option is Malloy, and he will be starting for us on Friday."

Parada, Holland still battling at C