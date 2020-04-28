Chappell chose the Jackets over other offers from Syracuse, Arizona State, and a handful of others. South Carolina, Auburn, and Michigan State had all shown interest as well.

6-foot-3, 185 pound defensive back Shawn Chappell of Southern Durham (NC) made the decision on Tuesday to commit to the Yellow Jackets. He becomes the second commitment on the defensive side of the ball, and the first in the secondary.

The fourth commit is in for the class of 2021 at Georgia Tech.

wChappell ends what many subscribers on the JOL message board would call a "commitment drought" that lasted just over a month since the commitment of fellow defender Grey Carroll.

Chappell's biggest asset is his length, as he is listed at 6-foot-2. That's a hand/glove fit for the defense that Coach Collins, Thacker, and the rest of the defensive staff are working to implement. He has the versatility to line up anywhere in the defensive backfield, from

He took a visit to the Flats back in March prior to everything being shut down, and gave the visit a rave review, which likely lead to today's decision.

"The whole visit was great," he said about the trip back in March. Being in the position meetings at 7am, and sitting in on the team meeting were his two favorite parts of the trip, but he also loved the chance to "chop it up" with his now future head coach, Geoff Collins.

"We were just talking about the positions I could play and thrive at. Spent some time going through the league, and talking about all the players there that he coached at my position. We were just chopping it up. You could feel the energy."

His level of excitement on Tuesday morning, after making the call to coach Burton on Monday night, was on another level.

"When I was on campus, I just loved the energy that was flowing around at 7am when I arrived. Coach (Nathan) Burton and Coach Collins are going to help develop me, both on and off-the-field. When I was walking through that door, I had one thing on my mind, and that was that this will be my home soon! They've had success with DB's my size, and I see myself doing well in that scheme."

Committing on your birthday has become a bit of a trend in recruiting in recent weeks, but this wasn't always the plan for Chappell.

"It is truly a blessing to be able to do this on my birthday. I never thought it would happen (on my birthday) but I'm blessed! Coach Burton was fired up when I gave him the news, and so was the rest of the staff when he told them."

Visits to Auburn and Arizona State were among those canceled due to COVID-19.