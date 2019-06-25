Well, that was fast.

Just days after saying he wanted to take his time, and see what was out there following his Thursday unofficial visit to the Flats, Lee County OT Wing Green Jr. made the decision on Tuesday to commit to the Yellow Jackets.

Green becomes the 17th known public commitment for the class of 2020, and is another piece to the puzzle that OL coach Brent Key and the rest of the staff are putting together in the trenches.