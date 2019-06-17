Georgia Tech picked up a big offensive line commit on Monday night when Trent Howard committed to the Jackets. The Birmingham (Ala.) offensive lineman and his family have a strong bond with the new staff and the Briarwood Christian star won his offer the hard way performing in front of the Jackets' offensive line coach during the spring evaluation period.

When Georgia Tech first pulled the trigger on an offer last month, Howard was extremely complimentary of OL coach Brent Key, who will now coach him at the next level.

Key and Howard had known each other for a while, and once Key saw his spring tape, an offer came, and a visit soon followed.

On Monday evening, Howard committed to Georgia Tech, choosing the Yellow Jackets over offers from Miami, Maryland, Mississippi State, and Louisville, among others.

"Coach Key said he loved the way I play the game and would love to have me be a part of Georgia Tech," Howard told JOL earlier this month. "My family really likes coach Key too."

Howard projects as a guard for the Jackets and is the first pure interior offensive line commitment for the 2020 class.

