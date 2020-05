Georgia Tech landed their first TE in the Class of 2021 on Tuesday evening when Cypress Ranch (Tex.) TE Ben Postma made the call.

Postma becomes the second TE to commit to Georgia Tech in the program in the last several years, joining Billy Ward, a member of last year's class. He chose GT over other offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Pitt, SMU, and several others.

