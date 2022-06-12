Newnan LB Ashton Heflin pulls trigger on GT commitment after weekend OV

The official visit for Newnan (Ga.) linebacker Ashton Heflin was everything he wanted it to be. So much so, that before leaving campus on Sunday, Heflin told the staff he was ready to commit. Heflin becomes commitment No. 9 for the Yellow Jackets in the 2023 class. He chose Georgia Tech over other offers from UCF, Boston College, and a handful of others. He discussed his decision with Rivals exclusively.

"I was a little bit unsure going into the visit," said Heflin when asked if he knew he was going to commit before he arrived on campus Friday afternoon. "Coach (Jason) Semore just keeps it real, though. He is very honest. You can't ask for more than that with a coach. The atmosphere around The Flats, and particularly the football program had a different type of feel this weekend. For Heflin, that played a factor for him in his decision." "I saw like what, four people commit here (to GT) this weekend? I was like wow, this place must really have a strong impact on a lot of people, and not just me. When I told them I wanted to commit, the whole staff started jumping around, my mom started crying, dad was jumping around with the coaches too." Heflin, still in a bit of shock about everything and how quickly things came together with GT the last several weeks, spent time building long-term relationships with future teammates. "I am just so excited, I don't even have words for this honestly, it just feels unreal" exclaimed Heflin. "To be with my guys J Huff (Jalen Huff) and LaMiles Brooks, I was with them all weekend, and they opened my eyes up to everything. This isn't a place where you can walk by anyone without saying something. The family feel is real here, and it is genuine."