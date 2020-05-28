JacketsOnline - New TE commit Ben Postma opens up about his decision, the timing, much more

New TE commit Ben Postma opens up about his decision, the timing, much more
It is an unlikely pipeline, many would say. Georgia Tech earlier this week added their second player from the Houston area in as many cycles. Cypress Ranch TE Ben Postma chose to commit to Georgia ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news