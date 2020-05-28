 JacketsOnline - New TE commit Ben Postma opens up about his decision, the timing, much more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 07:38:59 -0500') }} football Edit

New TE commit Ben Postma opens up about his decision, the timing, much more

Postma committed to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.
Postma committed to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

It is an unlikely pipeline, many would say. Georgia Tech earlier this week added their second player from the Houston area in as many cycles. Cypress Ranch TE Ben Postma chose to commit to Georgia ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}