New RB target Jordan Louie emerges for GT after recent move to Georgia
Camp season is a time for new names to quickly surface. Still at Paul Bryant HS in Tuscaloosa, AL at the time, RB Jordan Louie lit up the Rivals Combine Series stop in New Orleans, leaving with an ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news