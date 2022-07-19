New P commit Cole Royer details GT decision

Add onto that the recent commitment of elite 2024 Pierce County (Ga.) P Cole Royer , and fans may begin to recognize how much of a roller coaster the past week has been for James Ramsey, Danny Hall, and the rest of the coaching staff.

A new school record in Top 10 round draft picks over the last two days would have to be the highlight, with HS signees coming off the board early as well.

"A few days ago, I was on my way back home from throwing, and got to thinking about my options, and I got to thinking about GT," said Royer, as he walked JOL through his decision. "There was nothing holding me back from Tech. It’s a great program, and I know I can get a great education there as well. There isn’t much more you could want. The coaching staff was a big part of it. I’ve never felt more comfortable talking to coaches of any college than I have with the coaches at Tech. Even though I’m not at the school yet, I am still treated like family; I can only imagine what it’s like once you are up there. They were very understanding throughout the recruiting process, and stood by my side. I honestly couldn’t see myself going anywhere else."

For Royer, the relationship with coach James Ramsey was also a big contributing factor into what ultimately led him to commit.

"I'm definitely the closest with (him) we talk most of the time. He was excited when I gave him the news. I called him at at random time because that was when I had the moment that I knew that this is where I wanted to go. He was watching some of his ‘23 commits play, and you could just hear the excitement in his voice. Just makes you want to go there even more because it shows that they really do want you."

"All about the fit. Earlier in the season before I was really on anyone’s radar I was in good contact with Michigan state and they made an offer but I wanted to wait, and I am glad I did. I couldn't be happier to have the chance to keep playing with Davis at the next level, but distance from home was never a big factor for me."

Royer chose Georgia Tech over the likes of Florida, Miami, and Houston among several others.

Perfect Game rates him No. 229 nationally, including the 5th best RHP and 33rd overall player in the state of Georgia.