The B-back position remains one of the biggest keys to success in the Georgia Tech offense and the lone signee in 2018 class is Christian Malloy. Malloy was one of the final two signees for the 2018 class and coming off a knee injury, he was a late find for the Jackets after teams waited to see how he came back. The talented back has the potential to be a real steal in his class.

Has your size changed at all?

Yes, I’ve gained around 10 pounds. I’m at 5-foot-10-inches and 200 pounds.

What does your workout routine entail?

I do the GT five day workout and then I do other workouts with my dad.

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

I report on June 12th, and I’m living with TK Chimedza, Chris Martin and Malachi Carter.

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

I plan on getting bigger, faster, and stronger and improving every part of my game to be ready for the next level.

How would you describe your playing style?

I’m an electric game changer. I feel like I can change the game quickly.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

I’m looking forward to playing against Clemson and North Carolina so I can finally play against Trey Morrison and Justin Mascoll.

What’s your favorite food?

Filet Mignon

What is your favorite movie?

The Dark Knight Trilogy

What is your favorite TV show?

It’s between Breaking Bad and The Office

What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?

A song called EA

What would be three words to describe you?

Caring, Funny, and a Winner