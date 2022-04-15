New in-state DB target Kamal Bonner sets GT visit

Georgia Tech became Bonner's second P5 offer, joining the likes of Colorado and Memphis among others.

With that change comes several new offers, both locally and nationally.

With the 2022 coaching staff now in-place at Georgia Tech, the recruiting board for the 2023 class is becoming clearer by the day.

"I'm just feeling blessed," said Bonner after receiving the Georgia Tech offer. "Coach (Travares) Tillman gave me a call and told me that he liked the way I play. He specifically mentioned the way I attack the ball in the air. This is one of those offers that I had been hoping for."

Bonner, despite being inside the state of Georgia, has never been on the Georgia Tech campus. That's set to change.

"I will be visiting real soon," exclaimed Bonner. "Within the next two weeks."

Prior to his upcoming trip to Atlanta, Bonner will have already taken visits to UGA, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee State.

Bonner is excited to learn more about the school and the vision of the program.

A decision is expected in the summer.