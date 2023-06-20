Young becomes the second recruit to commit publicly to Georgia Tech from New Orleans, a priority territory for the new coaching staff.

Less than two weeks after getting back to Louisiana to talk things over with friends and family, Young made the call to primary recruiter Josh Crawford , area recruiter Ricky Brumfield , and head coach Brent Key to commit to the school.

"I was told throughout this process to go to a place that wants me, and wants me more than everyone else. Georgia Tech is who that was," said Young. "As soon as we touched down at the airport we felt the love. Our tour guides, the students, the players, and the coaches, it was all love and all very genuine. I'm in love with Atlanta," Young said earlier this month after his official visit. "It feels good to have someone that wants you. I could just feel it and his energy. Coach Josh Crawford is a great guy and a great coach. Coach (Ricky) Brumfield is a character and he is cool. The whole coaching staff is very cool and they have a lot of energy.

Young has a plan for life after football, and the charms of Atlanta and the education and connections afforded at Tech are a lure for him beyond the football field.

"Atlanta is beautiful. I see myself being the face of a company out here and doing some big things in Atlanta. All the tall and beautiful buildings, it is a great city and it is way better than New Orleans," Young said. " I want to major in business and I want to take advantage of the opportunities at a place like Georgia Tech.

Following a visit to Florida on Monday, Young reached out to the Georgia Tech coaches to give them the news- he had found his home for the next 3-4 years.

"Coach Key was extremely fired up when I gave him the news, the moment is hard to explain honestly, it was special. He joked with me that Coach (Josh) Crawford was going to be running around midtown Atlanta naked in celebration!"

His primary recruiter, area recruiter and special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield, played a big role for Young and his family as he narrowed things down and made this decision.

"Coach Brumfield, our relationship was a huge factor for me in this decision," he said. "A guy who understands how I grew up, and came from the same place my dad and I came from. To have someone that I share the same ideas with, and I can also just hangout and eat some crawfish with was big for me."

Similar to his relationship with Coach Brumfield, knowing he won't be the only member of Georgia Tech's 2024 class from New Orleans gave Young and his family peace, though it was far from a deciding factor.

"It is pretty cool having someone else (Edna Karr LB Tah'j Butler) committed from New Orleans. To be honest, though, it didn't weigh too heavily on my mind as I made the best decision for me, but it is definitely warming in my heart to have another New Orleanian there with me."

His first task in his new role as recruiter after completing his recruitment is bringing close friend and John Curtis WR Michael Turner Jr. to Atlanta with him. The two went on the official visit to Georgia Tech together, and now could end up playing together on The Flats.

"Me and Mike (Turner) are close," said Young. "My message to him, now that I'm committed, is let's roll and let's rock. Mike is a dog, and he knows that he can come to Georgia Tech and build a legacy."