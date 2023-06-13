In the end, the opportunity to play running back and stay close to home beat out the other options.

Taking visits in June to Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Rutgers led to them being the final three in his recruitment.

Maddox blew up early on in his high school career, picking up offers from all over the country. After an impressive spring in which he showed he was fully healthy and possibly better than ever before, Maddox had some decisions to make.

Parkview (Ga.) ATH Trelain Maddox , a name many fans will remember as one of the top players in his class earlier in the process, committed to Georgia Tech on Tuesday afternoon.

"I took trips to all three schools, and saw everything I needed to see. After taking those trips, I have figured out what I want to do and where I want to be for the next four yea.. actually, the next 40 years. For the rest of my life and career, this is where I'll be. I'm going to Georgia Tech."

In the end, it was a variety of factors that pushed Georgia Tech over the edge, but two big reasons stood out to Maddox as he narrowed things down.

"They have a really great engineering program, and with me wanting to get into architecture, that was a major factor for me. Athletically, they want me on offense as a running back, while the other schools were on me at linebacker."

While Georgia Tech may not be "RBU" or "RBI" right now, they've had some pretty talented players come through in the last several years. Some bigger than others, and that excited Maddox.

"When I went up there, they were telling me that they are looking for bigger backs, and that is a good way to describe me and what I do. I'm still athletic enough to move and show off some agility at the same time. It's a great fit for me."

RB coach Norv McKenzie spent time all over the country this spring evaluating running backs, and putting together his plan for what he sees the future of his room looking like. After having OC Buster Faulkner stop by his alma mater, and be blown away by what he saw, the relationship really heated up between GT and Maddox.

"McKenzie and I have built a really strong relationship over these last couple of months," said Maddox. "During the Spring, they came over to practice and really that was when the whole process started.Coaches who came out to see me this spring saw a lot more than they expected to see. My athleticism, speed, and everything. It was a great opportunity for me to showcase everything in front of those top programs.

Being a local recruit, and one that has been on the radar of coaches and scouts alike for several years, Director of Scouting Kenyatta Watson played a role in this decision as well.

"Coach Kenyatta and I have a great relationship. During my unofficial there, he and I were together most of the time. He did a great job recruiting me when I was there."

While the opportunity to play with his good friend and teammate OL Jordan Floyd is an exciting one, Maddox isn't going to be the one to apply pressure on him as he nears his decision.

"We've had some conversations about the idea of linking up and playing together in college, yes sir," said Maddox. "I'm not going to be too heavy on him though. This is his journey and his career we are talking about, what is my best fit might not be his. I would love to have him here with me though."

Maddox is ready to shut down his recruitment, focus on his senior season at Parkview, and getting ready to be on Georgia Tech's campus in time for spring practice.The decision was actually made initially coming off that first unofficial visit, but he wanted to see the process through the end, and have something to compare GT to.

"I am locked in with Georgia Tech. I actually kinda knew that was where I was going to end up back during the visit, but I still wanted to go and see the other places," he said. "I had pretty much made up my mind at that point."

Maddox will be back on campus on Wednesday for a 7v7 event, and then will be back on The Flats this weekend for his official visit.