New Georgia Tech DT Morris Joseph Jr. details decision to pick Jackets

He opened up with JOL, both about his recent second visit to the school, as well as what it was that made GT the easy choice for him.

With the departures on the defensive line, along with the off-season tweaks to the defensive scheme, it was critical that Georgia Tech add a potentially impactful weapon in the trenches.

"It was a perfect situation for me," said Joseph Jr. about his decision to choose GT. "The most recent visit was a great one. I really enjoyed it."

When Joseph made the decision to enter the transfer portal, and leave Memphis after three seasons, he knew that past relationships and connections to coaches would be a big factor. What he didn't know was where those connections and relationships would take him.

"For me, having coach (David) Turner there was big. We already have a great relationship, he and I. Then, with Coach Collins and his entire staff, the level of enthusiasm and love for the game they have, it stands out. The strength coach, Lewis Caralla, he and my family go way back. He was at Mississippi State when my cousin Dak Prescott was there. Those two still have a great relationship, as do several other former players of his. He (Caralla) has a reputation that speaks for itself, and yet he remains so humble. That's a great thing for a guy like me."

Joseph was not a fan of the recruiting process any of the times he had to go through it, avoiding media interviews and the like whenever possible. With his decision now about a week or so in the rear view, he's counting down the days until he can report to campus.

"I can't wait to get to campus, and start working with Coach Turner and getting better," he said. "I feel like they were on the cusp of being a really good team last season. They had a lot of close games that didn't go their way. I want to help change that this coming season.

In his three seasons at Memphis, Joseph compiled 117 tackles, 18 TFL, and 10.5 sacks in 35 games.