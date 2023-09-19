Georgia Damon Stoudamire sat down for a meeting with new 2024 commit, Brewster Academy (N.H.) C Cole Kirouac, during his official visit in August.

During that sit-down meeting, Stoudamire went in-depth with Kirouac on his fit in the program, the academics, and gave him a comp that has stuck with him over the last several weeks.

"Since Coach Stoudamire coached for the Celtics, he was comparing me a lot to Luke Kornet on the offensive side of the ball," said Kirouac. "He and I do a lot of the same things offensively, and I think that there are a lot of parts to my game that I can bring with me to Georgia Tech."

The comparison resonated with Kirouac, a 6-foot-10 Georgia native that just recently made the move from North Forsyth to Brewster Academy, a school known for being the home of several future NBA players.

Kirouac held offers from Georgia, Missouri, Georgia State, Wyoming, and several others.