NEW: Georgia Tech adds Brewster Academy, Ga. native C Cole Kirouac
Georgia Damon Stoudamire sat down for a meeting with new 2024 commit, Brewster Academy (N.H.) C Cole Kirouac, during his official visit in August.
During that sit-down meeting, Stoudamire went in-depth with Kirouac on his fit in the program, the academics, and gave him a comp that has stuck with him over the last several weeks.
"Since Coach Stoudamire coached for the Celtics, he was comparing me a lot to Luke Kornet on the offensive side of the ball," said Kirouac. "He and I do a lot of the same things offensively, and I think that there are a lot of parts to my game that I can bring with me to Georgia Tech."
The comparison resonated with Kirouac, a 6-foot-10 Georgia native that just recently made the move from North Forsyth to Brewster Academy, a school known for being the home of several future NBA players.
Kirouac held offers from Georgia, Missouri, Georgia State, Wyoming, and several others.
"When I took my official to tech, it just felt like home," said Kirouac. "All the assistants and Coach Stoudamire just had a really good vibe."
The chance to be able to go back home and have the opportunity to play in front of my family and friends was just a bonus. I think he (Stoudamire) is building something special, and I want to be a part of it."
Just as Kirouac and his family were fired up when the decision was made to choose GT, head coach Damon Stoudamire and his staff were just as fired up.
"He was super excited," said Kirouac. "He talked about how I made his whole day and how he couldn’t get a smile off of his face."
Stoudamire and Georgia Tech now have two 2024 commits after entering the month of September with none. Kirouac joins consensus Top 100 four-star G Jaeden Mustaf from Overtime Elite, who committed last Thursday.