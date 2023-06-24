Alexander becomes the 17th public commitment for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class, and the 4th prospect from the state of Florida in the class.

Coming off the visit to Atlanta, Alexander had numerous other OV's scheduled. He ended up canceling each of them and shutting down his recruitment.

Belen Jesuit (Fla.) Khamani Alexander nearly committed while on his official visit to Georgia Tech in early June. On Saturday afternoon, he made his decision public.

Since parting ways with former RB commit Duke Watson on May 12th, McKenzie and the rest of the Georgia Tech staff have now added three commitments at the position.

"I love it over there, they check all of my boxes," said Alexander about Georgia Tech on Saturday. "I had three other visits lined up, and was going to compare them all before making a decision, but after my Georgia Tech visit, I turned them all down. After coming back to Miami, and taking some time to think about everything, my feelings towards GT kept getting stronger and stronger. There was no reason for me to go anywhere else."

While some recruits get caught up in the hype of the photo shoots, the food, and everything else being on campus in midtown Atlanta has to offer, Alexander and his family were blown away by some other aspects of The Institute.

"My favorite part of my visit there was the academic meetings and learning about the internship opportunities," he said. "Getting the chance to spend some time on my visit with (Trey) Cooley was big too. I like him, his character, his determination on and off the field. Great guy."

His relationship with RB coach Norv McKenzie was already strong prior to his visit earlier this month. The visit took that relationship to another level.

"Coach McKenzie is like another dad to me. The relationship we have, I really like and appreciate. The connection between our families was great too. Having that connection was a huge factor for me."

During the visit, McKenzie and Alexander spent time looking at a lot of film, both of GT and other running backs. The session ended with an interesting comp for the 6-foot-1, 190 pound offensive weapon.

"They run a lot of outside zone, and at my school right now we are running a lot of outside and inside zone," he said. "We were watching the film from the spring game (during his visit) and we think I can fit in really well. Coach McKenzie actually compared me to Joe Mixon. After going through and watching the film with him while I was there, I can see that as well."

Alexander is unable to graduate early at Belen Jesuit, but as it has been since his official visit, his recruitment is shut down.