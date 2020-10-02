New 2022 RB offer excited to learn more about Choice, GT
The talent in the backfield inside the state of Georgia in the Class of 2022 seems to be growing on a weekly basis. With no in-person evaluations, it has become difficult for them to be seen/discov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news