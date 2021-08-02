Most Wanted: Five additional 2023 targets for GT fans to know

With the release of the JacketsOnline 2023 offer list still a few months away, the introduction to the class would typically not take place this early in the process. As recruits in the 2023 class continue to get out on the road and visit schools, there is no better time to start the discussions on a handful of targets.

OFFERS: Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, others THE LATEST: As the offer list continued to grow and grow for Aguirre,v many around the state of Georgia and in recruiting circles wondered if Georgia Tech would ever enter the mix. Following a dominant camp performance, Aguirre added Georgia Tech to his list. He was impressed by his time on campufirss, and is expected to return when able

OFFERS: Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, others THE LATEST: Crawford was finally able to get on the Georgia Tech campus back in June, and it was a trip that he will remember. He's not as active on social media as some of the other targets on this list, but he is another linebacker that the coaching staff identified early on. The Yellow Jackets were his first offer, and as GT fans have seen in recent cycles, that can play a big role in the end.

OFFERS: Georgia, Florida State, USC, others THE LATEST: One of the state's top prospects in the 2023 class, Hardy saw his recruitment blow up a bit during the spring. He is another recruit that the staff was early on, as they were his second offer (first ACC) Hardy has already been on campus multiple times, and will be again once the season kicks off.

OFFERS: Tennessee, Memphis THE LATEST: Another recipient of an offer following a camp performance, Telander added Georgia Tech to his offer list, and returned to campus late last month when visits opened back up. The more eyes that are on him throughout the season and the evaluation period, the stronger his offer list will look.