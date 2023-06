Westlake (Ga.) cornerback Rae'mon Mosby's recruitment has gone a little slower than he expected after canceling an official visit to Louisville earlier this month and pushing back other visits to July, but he will take his first official visit this weekend. This one happens to be close to home as he will head over to the Flats to visit Georgia Tech.

Mosby impressed at the Corky Kelly 7v7 session on Tuesday. The Jackets' coaching staff will aim to impress the talented corner and his mother this weekend.