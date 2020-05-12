Monday offer from GT could shake up recruitment of local LB
It depends on who you talk to, but the newest Georgia Tech offer in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2021 has the versatility to play all over the back-7 of a defense. Some schools like him at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news