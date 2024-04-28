Reports surfaced Sunday morning that Georgia Tech junior guard Miles Kelly intended to enter the transfer portal. Kelly had reportedly entered his name for the NBA Draft for feedback after his his worst statistical season as a Yellow Jacket in his first year under Damon Stoudamire.

Kelly’s role changed under Stoudamire and just shooting numbers went down for the first time in his career with his worst shooting season falling to just under 37 percent shooting overall from 41 percent and just over 32 percent from three down from 37 percent the year before.

Stoudamire and his staff pushed Kelly to be a better all-around player specifically on defense, but his offensive game struggled and he was held scoreless twice this past season in games he started and played significant minutes in. His role as the star player also shifted to freshmen Baye Ndongo and Naithan George who impressed as rookies.