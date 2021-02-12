Miami-area OT Daughtry Richardson with GT connections gives the latest
Since being offered by the Georgia Tech staff late last month, communication has been consistent between the coaches and Miami Central (Fla.) OT Daughtry Richardson. The duo of area recruiter Kerry...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news