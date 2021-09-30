Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven LB Javante Mackey details new GT offer, more

Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven is not a school which typically sees late-risers. For a school that in recent years has sent players to Tennessee, Ohio State, and UCLA among several others, sending kids to college has become second nature.

The impact that COVID-19 has played in the world of recruiting has continued to evolve as the days, weeks, and months have passed by.

ON WHAT BROUGHT HIM TO WHITEHAVEN: “My mom just got tired of living in Rockford, Illinois. She wanted a better life for me and my siblings, and had been considering coming to Memphis for a long time. We have family here (in Memphis) that have been telling us about the schools, and we finally moved in December of last year. From there, I got in touch with the coaches, started going to workouts with the team, and then officially became a Tiger.”

WHY HE FEELS HE FLEW UNDER THE RADAR FOR SO LONG: “I missed my junior year there at Rockford Auburn High School with everything going on last year. It had been a whole school year for me before this season. I just stayed humble throughout, kept working, and let God do the rest. I never really thought this chance would come, to be honest. I was an unknown not too long ago. I just kept telling myself everything was going to come together, and that this was really just a test from God. I kept working everyday, and knew someday everything was going to work out how it is supposed to in his plan. Now I’m just going to keep going, keep grinding from here.”

THE IMPORTANCE OF ACADEMICS IN HIS FAMILY: “They are very important to us. I have one of those moms that doesn’t play about education. School has always come first, and always will.”

HOW HE FOUND OUT ABOUT THE GT OFFER: “Coach (Tashard) Choice called me on Wednesday night and gave me the news. It was him and the whole coaching staff. It was so exciting, because to be honest Wednesday wasn’t the best day. When he called me he was like- ‘Wassup Javante! I’ve watched just 2 clips of your film. Man you can ball. Love your game.” and then from there went on to tell me a little bit about himself, and the players he had the chance to play with. He was a real cool coach, I loved the energy he showed when we were talking.”

WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT CHOICE, GT: “I’m spending some time this weekend learning, because I really don’t know much about them yet. I am also planning to go on a visit really soon. I’ll be watching their game against Pitt closely for sure.”

WHAT HE WILL BE LOOKING FOR WHEN HE WATCHES GT SATURDAY: “I want to see how physical they are, how aggressive they can be. Are they having fun? These are all things I will be watching closely.”

OTHER SCHOOLS SHOWING INTEREST: “Michigan, Texas Tech, Memphis, Tennessee, Virginia, UCF so far.”