Massive Fla. DT Elijah Douglas commits to GT

Many times, in the world of college football it is always about what could happen next. Whether it be the next coaching change, the next game, or for recruiting, the next offer, most involved are always thinking ahead.

For Pine Forest (Fla.) defensive lineman Elijah Douglas, rather than waiting to see might come, he's ready to lock-in on his future; he's committed to Georgia Tech.

“Last night like I got back to my hotel I was just thinking I was like this is it feels like home. I just love this good feeling here and the number of great people would like I want to be coached by the best coach Turner. He's a good DL coach and so nice, and so you know it doesn’t get better than that, he said.

The commitment surprised head coach Geoff Collins as he was not sure Douglas would be ready after talking to him earlier on the visit.

“Coach Collins was pumped,” he said. “He wasn’t expecting it because we really didn’t talk about a commitment yet or anything before I told him. When i got in my hotel and thought about it some more I was ready and he was shocked in a good way.”