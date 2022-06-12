Massive Fla. DT Elijah Douglas commits to GT
Many times, in the world of college football it is always about what could happen next. Whether it be the next coaching change, the next game, or for recruiting, the next offer, most involved are always thinking ahead.
For Pine Forest (Fla.) defensive lineman Elijah Douglas, rather than waiting to see might come, he's ready to lock-in on his future; he's committed to Georgia Tech.
“Last night like I got back to my hotel I was just thinking I was like this is it feels like home. I just love this good feeling here and the number of great people would like I want to be coached by the best coach Turner. He's a good DL coach and so nice, and so you know it doesn’t get better than that, he said.
The commitment surprised head coach Geoff Collins as he was not sure Douglas would be ready after talking to him earlier on the visit.
“Coach Collins was pumped,” he said. “He wasn’t expecting it because we really didn’t talk about a commitment yet or anything before I told him. When i got in my hotel and thought about it some more I was ready and he was shocked in a good way.”
“I loved the vibe and everything about Georgia Tech,” he said. “I like all of the coaches and the way they play ball.”
The recruitment of Douglas was bolstered by Kenyatta Watson who had a prior relationship with the talented defensive tackle when he worked at FSU. The Noles recruit their backyard well and Douglas was on Watson’s radar already when he got to Tech in the spring
“Coach Watson was really my main recruiter,” he said. “ I knew him from Florida State and once he came over here he knew he wanted to get me up here on a visit and Tech started to recruit me. Coach Turner is also like a member of my family now. He is the one who offered me along with Kenyatta Watson.”
Douglas announced his decision to commit to Georgia Tech on the second night of his official visit, and becomes the fourth 2023 commitment of the weekend, sixth overall.