JacketsOnline - Makius Scott excited to team back up with Williams, compete at GT

Makius Scott excited to team back up with Williams, compete at GT
Former Gainesville (Ga.) defensive tackle Makius Scott did not talk much as a recruit. Scott had the mentality of grind grind grind, and let his play do the talking, and his work would say enough.
He ended up with an early South Carolina offer, and stuck with that throughout the process, even as a Georgia Tech offer came as the Early Signing Period was approaching, he never wavered.
Scott's teammate and good friend, Jordan Williams, signed with Georgia Tech out of high school.
The two started their college careers on different paths, and that continued throughout the coming months.
Jordan fought through spring practice before the pandemic ended things, and started at right tackle for the first seven games of the season.
Makius was pushing for playing time at South Carolina, but shortly after the departure of Will Muschamp, Scott opted out of the 2020 season, and shortly after entered the transfer portal.
Now, the two paths are aligned once again. Earlier this week, Scott announced his decision to transfer to Georgia Tech. Scott and Williams are teammates once again.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON THE DECISION TO ENTER THE PORTAL: "I had a talk with my family about me entering the transfer portal. That's when I talked to some of my high school coaches too. I wanted to know if any of the coaches that had recruited me, if they thought they (the schools) might give me another opportunity to play for them. Tech was the first school we talked about.
At South Carolina, my coach (Will) Muschamp had left, and that was a big deal.
ON THE DECISION TO CHOOSE GEORGIA TECH: "Once I hit the transfer portal, coach (Andrew) Thacker had hit me up, and let me know that I was wanted on their team, and that they had a spot for me. We went back and forth for a couple of days, and then my mom and I talked with coach (Larry) Knight. Knight was telling me that I have the body frame that people see on Sundays in the NFL.
The day after my first conversation with coach Thacker, my mom and I talked. I told her that was where I wanted to go.
I see some opportunity at the defensive tackle. I'm just ready to work, man. I want to show everybody what I got.
ON THE SITUATION AT SOUTH CAROLINA: "I had missed a lot of weeks due to COVID. I got caught up in contact tracing multiple times, but never had the virus myself. I was forced to miss 4 or 5 weeks because of it. I opted out from the season after Muschamp got fired. It wasn't an easy decision, but I put a lot of thought into it. I went home (to Georgia) after I opted out, and that was when I had the talk with my family.
OTHER SCHOOLS THAT WERE IN THE PICTURE: "There was a lot of schools that were contacting me through Twitter. I was looking at North Carolina, Oregon, and of course Georgia Tech.
LOOKING BACK AT HIS HS RECRUITMENT: "If they (Georgia Tech) would have recruited me earlier it would have probably been a different result.