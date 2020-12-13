JacketsOnline - Makius Scott excited to team back up with Williams, compete at GT

Former Gainesville (Ga.) defensive tackle Makius Scott did not talk much as a recruit. Scott had the mentality of grind grind grind, and let his play do the talking, and his work would say enough.

He ended up with an early South Carolina offer, and stuck with that throughout the process, even as a Georgia Tech offer came as the Early Signing Period was approaching, he never wavered.

Scott's teammate and good friend, Jordan Williams, signed with Georgia Tech out of high school.

The two started their college careers on different paths, and that continued throughout the coming months.

Jordan fought through spring practice before the pandemic ended things, and started at right tackle for the first seven games of the season.

Makius was pushing for playing time at South Carolina, but shortly after the departure of Will Muschamp, Scott opted out of the 2020 season, and shortly after entered the transfer portal.

Now, the two paths are aligned once again. Earlier this week, Scott announced his decision to transfer to Georgia Tech. Scott and Williams are teammates once again.

The newest member of the Georgia Tech program spent some time with JOL