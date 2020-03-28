One of the more talented schools in the area on a regular basis, is Booker T. Washington, which happens to be the home of DT Anthony Hundley . The staff offered Hundley on Friday.

Following the program's success on the field in the city last season, Georgia Tech is looking to capitalize and win some recruiting battles in the Class of 2021.

If you'll remember, back in late January several members of the coaching staff spent time in the city of Miami, in what was called the "305 Blitz."

"They called my head coach and told him," Hundley said about the offer. "I don't really know much about them, but I was able to get up there back in the summer for a visit with my team."

When high school programs go on those college tours like the one Hundley did over the summer, time is of the essence. The visit is almost more for show than substance, because there isn't enough time to do much.

"Everything I saw when I was up there was nice, and we had a great time. The thing is, I didn't really get to see or do anything though. Now that they've offered me, I am looking forward to getting back up there for another visit."

The topic of conversation, amongst recruits, coaches, and families has been the NCAA-enforced dead period, and the rescheduling of visits because of it. Hundley wasn't impacted too much.

"I didn't have any visits lined up this month," Hundley said. "Hopefully I can still get out at some point in April. In the meantime, I have been working out, and just staying in the best of shape to get ready for my senior season."

Hundley has also recently added offers from Tennessee, Pitt, and Indiana.