Louisiana 23 QB checks out Georgia Tech
A week after landing an offer from Georgia Tech, Denham Springs (La.) 2023 quarterback Reese Mooney was on the Jackets' campus visiting on the first open recruiting day in over 15 months. Mooney wasn't sure what to expect on his visit, but he came away impressed.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news