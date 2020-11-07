The recruiting cycle for prospects in the Class of 2021 will go down as one of the strangest in the Rivals era.

Before committing to the program back in January, Grayson WR Jamal Haynes took a trip to the Flats.

Haynes had no idea when he left campus that day, committed to the program, that he would go nearly 10 months without being on campus.

While they may not have been able to visit the campus, Haynes and his family saw their relationships with the staff at Georgia Tech reach new heights.

Virtual visits, FaceTime calls, and phone conversations between Haynes, his family, Coach Collins, and coach Kerry Dixon became the norm.

With just over a month to go until he signs his NLI to Georgia Tech, Haynes and his mother, Annette Johnson, spent quite a bit of time with JOL earlier this week.